Stay cautious for possible inclement weather - PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) has reminded all quarters to be cautious in the face of uncertain weather conditions this month.

In a post on Facebook yesterday, he said the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) had forecast a monsoon surge in eastern Sabah and eastern Sarawak from Dec 27 to 29, accompanied by continuous rain.

As such, the prime minister said he had directed all the relevant agencies to always be prepared and alert for a possible second wave, including by strategically deploying security forces in high-risk areas.

“The public is asked to be alert because strong winds and stormy seas are also predicted to occur in the South China Sea, including the waters off the East Coast of the peninsula from Dec 26 to 29,” he added.

Ismail Sabri urged all quarters to be prepared to face any challenges and to learn from their previous experience.

Meanwhile, in another Facebook post, the prime minister said he was touched by the sacrifices of security forces in discharging their duties during flood relief operations.

“At a time when they were risking their lives to save victims, some of the security personnel also lost their houses and other property, and in fact, did not know where their family members had been evacuated to during the disaster.

“They are willing to sacrifice and set aside their personal interests for the sake of the safety of the country and Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family). Thank you, frontliners; thank you, all!” he said. -Bernama