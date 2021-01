KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29: National para athletes should not be discouraged but instead focus on training as usual in preparation for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games to be held from Aug 24-Sept 5, said Paralympic Council of Malaysia (PCM) president Datuk Seri Megat D. Shahriman Megat Zaharudin.

“It is only natural that their form has suffered a dip as they have not taken part in any competitions (due to the COVID-19 pandemic), but they still have to follow the training schedules set by their (respective sports) associations as well as by the NSC (National Sports Council) and the panel of coaches.

“We will only know their true capability when they compete (in Tokyo),” he said during a virtual radio interview with Amar Yusof for the

“Extraordinary Friend: Development of National Para Athletes” segment on Bernama Radio24 today.

A total of 10 national para athletes have qualified for the Tokyo Paralympics. They are Muhd Nursaiful Zulfikri, Brenda Anelia (swimming); S. Suresh, Wiro Julin (archery); Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli, Wong Kar Gee, Mohamad Ridzuan Mohamad Puzi, Abdul Latif Romli (athletics); Chew Wei Lun (boccia); and Bonnie Bunyau Gustin (powerlifting).

Previously, the International Olympic Council (IOC), International Paralympic Council (IPC), 2020 Tokyo Organising Committee and the government of Japan had agreed to change the dates for the 2020 Paralympics from Aug 25-Sept 6, 2020 to Aug 24-Sept 5, 2021 following the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Megat Shahriman said the PCM would always forge close cooperation with the NSC and Youth and Sports Ministry to unearth new talents as the 2,500 para athletes groomed thus far was insufficient.

He explained that Malaysia would need about 6,000 new para athletes to ensure that the country would not have a shortage of talent in the future.- Bernama