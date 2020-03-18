Stay home at all times except for essential needs: MKN

KUALA LUMPUR: The public are advised to stay at home at all times during the movement control order period from today until March 31, 2020, except for essential needs.

The National Security Council (MKN), in a statement, said that the public are also reminded to practise social distancing to avoid the Covid-19 infection.

“The Movement Control Order has been in force from midnight, March 18, 2020. Hence, all members of the public are required to obey the rules set by the authorities,” it said.

Last Monday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the nationwide order to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The statement said, following the announcement, the MKN and the Prime Minister’s Office had taken several follow-up actions and an inter-agency coordination meeting had also been held yesterday to finetune and ensure smooth running of the order’s implementation process. - Bernama

More to Follow