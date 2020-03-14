Stay moderate, Pakatan parties urged

GEORGE TOWN: Pakatan Harapan (PH) and its component parties should stay true to the politics of moderation and democracy instead of playing the race and religious card, says DAP strategist Liew Chin Tong (pix).

“The fundamentals of this nation were built on tolerance and mutual respect of the diversities that this country had inherited since independence,” Liew said.

It is such pillars which allowed Malaysia to gain its sovereignty and for its people to speak with pride that they hailed from a multi-ethnic nation, he added.

In sharing elements of his recent televised interview, Liew, who is a former deputy defence minister in the previous PH federal government, said PH needs to have a moderate outlook in the face of extremism.

“Pakatan can never be more Chinese than MCA, more Indian than MIC, more Malay than Umno or more Islamic than PAS. We need to take the middle ground,” Liew said.

Liew also called on PH to have a shadow cabinet to keep tabs on the Perikatan Nasional alliance which toppled the PH federal government via party defections.

“I hope my ministerial colleagues, staff and people who support us do not give up ... we should create a revolving door of policy think tanks so that the knowledge we gained while in government won’t go away. We should maintain some form of government-in-exile, government-in-waiting presence so that policy debates would not just be about shouting at each other.

“It is time for all of us to work together to build our democracy. Those who voted for a clean government and better economic conditions are still the same people who will still be voting in the coming elections for the same thing,” he said.

Liew said there is always hope as things can change if the people are united on wanting such changes.