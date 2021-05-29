Stay resilient during pandemic, Saifuddin tells journalists

KUALA LUMPUR: Journalists in the country have been urged to continue to stay strong and resilient when performing their duties, more so when the country is battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

Communication and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah (pix) said media practitioners have played a vital role as the bridge to disseminate information to the community.

While thanking journalists, Saifuddin also wished Happy National Journalists’ Day to all media practitioners in the country.

“Happy National Journalists’ Day to all journalists nationwide,“ he said in a post on his official Facebook page today.

Beginning 2018, National Journalists’ Day is celebrated on May 29. — Bernama