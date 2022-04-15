Stay safe and get second booster shot during Raya, elderly told

PETALING JAYA: People above the age of 60 with comorbidities are advised to take their second Covid-19 booster shot ahead of the festive season, ProtectHealth Corporation Sdn Bhd CEO Dr Anas Alam Faizli said today.

He was quoted saying by The Malaysian Insight that those in the said age group with comorbidities were considered high-risk and vulnerable to severe Covid-19 infection.

“In view of the Hari Raya festivities, I strongly advise those high-risk individuals to obtain better self-protection against the Covid-19 virus by obtaining their second booster dose vaccine,” Anas reportedly said in a statement.

Yesterday, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said people above the age of 60 with comorbidities can now take a second Covid-19 booster shot.

He said the second booster dose was not compulsory.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be used for the fourth jab.