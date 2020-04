PETALING JAYA: If anyone thought mothers would have a blissful time staying home during the movement control order (MCO) they cannot be further from the truth.

For many, work still had to be done, but now there is also the household chores to take care of.

One person who has taken on more than she can handle is aerobics teacher Aliez Jazam, 47.

There is no relief from her professional pursuit. “I now teach my classes online. But I have also taken on the tasks of cooking and cleaning,” she told theSun.

“Now that my children are also at home all the time, there is more to cook and clean,” she added.

She said her children and husband would give her a hand sometimes, but “they are mostly at work or studying”.

Her husband is with the Fire Department, an essential service, so he is not confined to home.

Her two daughters continue to work remotely while her son is preparing for SPM.

“I can’t say I feel much closer to my children as they often have their own plans. I cope with the extra work by waking up early and making sure my schedule is well planned.”

Aliez said she does wish her children would help more during this period.

“Perhaps they have been used to things being done for them by the time they get home from school or work. However, right now I would like them to lend a hand without me having to ask,” she said.

“I don’t want to stress them out by asking them constantly,” she added.

Puei Keng, 39, mother of a five-year-old girl and two-year-old boy, said before the MCO she used to have little pockets of time to herself.

“Now I feel I am constantly on the go, from when I wake up, till my children go to sleep around midnight,” she told theSun yesterday.

However, Puei Keng said her parents-in-law who live next door have been a great help.

“My mother-in-law and I take turns to cook meals and share them. This arrangement gives me time to get some housework done,” she said.

She said her husband tries to help but he is often busy running his creative agency.

“I make a list of things that need to be done, and then go through them one by one. I go with the flow, so I don’t feel too stressed out,” she said.

For some “me-time” she reads, talk to friends or listen to music.

Nonetheless she is happy to be able to spend more time with her children and to bond with them.