Staying in shape the right way

LARGE crowds at the park, with joggers and cyclists pushing themselves to go the extra mile is a common sight.

The sale of exercise equipment and physical activity gear goes up, while “superfood”, “veganism” and “organic food” are the new buzzwords, especially among the young.

Malaysians are now taking the initiative to stay healthy, but whether they are doing it right is still up for debate.

Nutritionist Dr Amutha Ramadas told theSun there is a lack of scientific evidence to back claims that all such activities are beneficial.

“Are we doing it based on recommendations by health experts? Are we engaged in enough physical activity to attain the health benefits?”

There is also the question of whether these behavioural changes are sustainable to achieve a continuously positive impact in the long term, Amutha said.

She stressed that eating right, sufficient exercise and a good night’s sleep will keep a person healthy.

She also said that Malaysians, particularly the young, have become more

health-conscious.

Amutha, who is a senior lecturer at Monash University Malaysia, said most of these changes to achieve a healthy lifestyle are due to the alarming reports of chronic diseases portrayed by the media.

“There are also those who only go for a superficial change just to jump on the latest health trends.”

Amutha said food can be healthy or otherwise, depending on how it is prepared and consumed.

“For instance, when eating nasi lemak, you can choose to have lots of rice cooked in coconut milk, more sambal kerang, an extra helping of ikan bilis and a fried egg with perhaps a slice or two of cucumber.

“Or, you can choose to have just a half portion of rice, go easy on the sambal and ikan bilis, half a boiled egg and more greens on

the side.

“Having home cooked meals is always better as we have control over how we prepare them. We should also eat more fresh produce such as fruits.”

According to the 2019 National Health and Morbidity Survey, two thirds of Malaysians have at least one of three non-communicable diseases (NCD), namely diabetes, hypertension or hypercholesterolaemia (high levels of cholesterol).

Senior consultant physiotherapist Datuk Dr B.S. Bains said Malaysians are aware of NCD but are not as health-conscious as they should be.

“A healthy lifestyle starts at home. Parents should lead the way so that their children may follow. Healthy living should also be a topic in the education syllabus.”

He said Malaysians should also cut down on their sugar and salt intake.

“For a better and healthier Malaysia, we should start listening to our body. Reduce the consumption of unhealthy foods and increase the intake of healthy ones,” he said.