KUCHING: The Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) together with Grab Academy today launched the “Sarawak Ambassador Programme on Learning for e-Hailing Drivers”, targeting the participation of 1,000 Grab drivers with the objective of turning them into Sarawak tourism ambassadors, here.

Sarawak is also the first state to come up with a tourism awareness module for e-hailing drivers under this programme, said STB chief executive officer, Sharzede Salleh Askor.

Under the programme, she said Grab Malaysia would be reaching out to its database of e-hailing drivers based in Kuching, Sibu, Bintulu and Miri for participation in the e-learning training.

“The (e-learning) module, which is available in Bahasa Malaysia, English and Mandarin will cover information about Sarawak, its culture and heritage, as well as tourist destinations,“ she said during the launching of the programme by Sarawak Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Hii Chang Kee here.

She said this initiative with Grab Academy came as part of the ministry and STB’s continuing effort to strengthen the foundation of the state to “weather the storm and to be strongly equipped once the storm has passed.” -Bernama