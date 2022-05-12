Steep rise in demand for eggs in Johor among reasons for shortage: Lee

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The steep rise in the demand for eggs, especially among the industries including bakeries in the state has been identified as one of the reasons for the shortage of the item.

As such, State Investment, Trade and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Lee Ting Han said the state government would collaborate with the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry in a bid to increase the supply of eggs and chicken in the market.

“In Johor, we have a supply of between 10 and 12 million eggs every week...but it was the steep rise in the demand that caused the shortage of eggs in the market right now,” he told reporters at the sidelines of the State Assembly sitting here today.

At the same time, Lee also confirmed receiving a report on the sale of bad eggs in Johor Bahru, saying that the seller had been called to facilitate in the investigation.

In reply to Datuk Jefridin Atan (BN-Kukup) during the sitting earlier, Lee said under the chicken and egg maximum price determination scheme implemented since Feb 2, 2020, a total of 6,655 inspections were carried out and action had been taken against 235 cases under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

“Ten of the cases were at the farmers’ stage, 15 at the wholesalers’ stage and 210 cases are at the retailers’ stage, all involving compounds totalling RM118,100,” he said. - Bernama