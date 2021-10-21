Step up enforcement against smoking at eateries, urges Khairy

KUALA LUMPUR: Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin (pix) has called for stricter enforcement against smoking at food premises in line with the Control of Tobacco Product (Amendment) Regulations 2018.

Through his tweet on his Twitter account today, Khairy said he had yesterday ordered the relevant enforcement authority to do so.

“While monitoring compliance with the (Covid-19) pandemic standard operating procedures, they (enforcement officers) can fine smokers who break the regulations. “Sekali harung” (simultaneously,” he added.

The smoking prohibition at all food premises under the Control of Tobacco Product (Amendment) Regulations 2018 is effective since Jan 1, 2020.

