Stepbrother held over drowing of four-year-old girl in Bangi

KUALA LUMPUR: A man has been arrested in connection with the case of a four-year-old girl who drowned in a swimming pool at an apartment in Bangi on Sept 13.

Kajang district police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said the 26-year-old man, who is the victim’s stepbrother, was arrested on Sunday after an investigation conducted by accessing the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage at the scene.

“The investigation based on the CCTV footage found that at the time of the incident, the suspect was also present at the scene.

“The suspect appeared to be preoccupied with something and just watched the victim drowning without taking any action to rescue her,“ he said in a statement today.

The suspect has been remanded until Sept 30 to facilitate the investigation under Section 31 (1) of the Child Act 2001.

He said the case has been classified as sudden death.

Mohd Zaid said police had received a report related to the incident on Sept 13 from a medical personnel at Serdang Hospital, who received the victim in an unconscious state on the day of the incident.

Despite treatment, the victim’s death was confirmed at 1.11pm the next day.

As a result, a medical officer at the hospital lodged a report with the Kajang district police headquarters the same day.

Individuals with information on the incident can contact investigating officer Inspector Muhammad Azrul Nizam Zainal Abidin at 016-9985730 to assist in the investigation,” he said. -Bernama