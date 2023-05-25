Stepfather, mother charged with causing injuries to two children

KUANTAN: A married couple pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to two counts of causing injuries to their two children early this year.

The 29-year-old stepfather to the children and their biological mother, 28, claimed trial when the charges against them were read before Judge Mohammed Mokhzani Mokhtar.

The duo were charged with ill-treating a six-year-old boy and his five-year-old sister under their care, which caused them to suffer physical injuries at a house in Pandan Damai Bukit Rangin here last January.

The charges were framed under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, which carries a fine of up to RM20,000 or up to 10 years in prison, or both, if convicted.

The offenders can also be placed on a good behaviour bond and ordered to perform community service of not more than 240 hours.

Mohammed Mokhzani fixed bail at RM12,000 with one surety each and allowed the additional conditions applied by the prosecution.

The court set July 4 for mention. - Bernama