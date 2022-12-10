Stepping up to be world’s top tower runner

PETALING JAYA: World number one tower runner Soh Wai Ching completed his fourth straight tower run win in nine days in the US last Saturday.

The wins were achieved from Sept 30 in four different cities where he ran up a total of 4,933 steps. This set two course records.

In his latest win, Soh took the challenge to run despite having a mild fever. He cracked the course record for the Tunnel to Towers tower climb in Tampa, Florida by 65 seconds where he ran up 39 floors.

The 28-year-old took three minutes and 47 seconds to set a new course record and erase the previous mark of four minutes and 12 seconds set by US tower runner Troy Alston in May 2019.

Last Thursday, he successfully defended his Empire State Building Run-Up title in New York. He was the first Asian to win the title last year.

On Sept 30, he finished first at the US Bank Tower in Los Angeles.

He also finished first at Seattle’s Space Needle tower where he ran up the 832-step, 49-floor tower in three minutes and 50 seconds to break the previous record of four minutes and 16 seconds set by American Tristan Roth in 2019.

“I am so happy to win all the competitions. I would like to thank my sponsors for supporting me in the four competitions in nine days,” he said.

“Tower running is growing in popularity and I hope it would be recognised as a sport at the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games in 2027,” he said, adding that the Merdeka 118 tower in Kuala Lumpur will be an ideal venue to have the competition.