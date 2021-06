IN this time of crisis, many have risen to the challenge for the sake of loved ones and others who are unable to fend for themselves.

Remarkably, these heroes are not rich or famous. They cannot lend their name for a good cause.

Yet, with the little resources they have, these men and women have helped to turn the lives of many people around.

One of them is Teresa Tan, the founder of Gem and Bread, who has started a baking business to support special-needs individuals.

Others include Lau Kuan Cheng(pix) and Salini Idris, who have launched new enterprises, and Akbar Mohd Mubarak, who is now doing odd jobs to keep food on the table for parents, spouses and children.

Tan told theSun that she has stopped charging tuition fees from her 18 special-needs students since face-to-face learning could not be conducted under the movement control order (MCO).

“But I can’t just shut down my centre. When we get over the Covid-19 pandemic, they will need my help more than ever,” she said.

“As a parent of a special-needs child, I fully understand how other parents feel.”

To keep the centre running, Tan and a co-worker, who is also a baker, turned the centre’s kitchen into a bakery, producing fresh bread and pastries for sale.

For Lau, the priority is to look out for her parents. In 2019, she took a year’s off from corporate work to pursue a Masters in business administration. But the pandemic made it impossible for her to return to her old job or get a new one.

Rather than wait for the situation to improve, she launched KrazyliCious, a new business selling scones, crusty loaves and chocolate chip cookies.

She uses her marketing skills to sell her pastries through social media and is now selling through the 54,000-strong WiEN (Women Innovative Empowerment Network) Facebook group.

“My savings are slowly depleting, and I am hoping this will help my parents and I survive until I can find a job again,” she told theSun.

When the pandemic began last yer, Salini lost the government incentives for her hand-crafted pewter fashion business, Paulini Heritage Craft.

To supplement her income, she started a drop-shopping enterprise selling salted egg-based food items but it has been a struggle.

“I barely make enough to cover my living expenses,” she said.

“I’m hoping that we can quickly achieve herd immunity and that the government removes the lockdown so that I can continue to run my business and feed my family.”

Akbar, a school bus operator of 10 years, lost his only source of income when children were forced to stay home from school.

“Those who drive school buses are not wealthy people. Most of us are retirees just trying to earn a living,” he said, describing his business as “even smaller than a small and medium enterprise”.

Even during better times, Akbar said he could earn only about RM2,500 a month.

“It’s almost like living on welfare.”

He said many of his colleagues have already sold their homes, cars and their wives’ jewellery to stay afloat.

Akbar, who lives with his wife and parents now, also does odd jobs like repairing air-conditioners, washing machines, water heaters, radios, TV sets and cars.

“Business comes to me only through word of mouth and on a good day, I can make RM80 to RM150. But that is not consistent.”