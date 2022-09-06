Steps to avoid Sri Lanka predicament

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia should view the critical situation in Sri Lanka – where its people have been brought to their knees due to serious shortages of food, fuel and other essentials – as a serious lesson, since the situation could happen in any country where corruption is rampant.

Yayasan Perpaduan Malaysia chairman Prof Dr Suresh Govind said it is critical to elect the right leaders to pave the way in nation-building.

“A politician is supposed to govern, and he should manage things for the people. Politicians should be predictive in their planning for up to 10 years down the line, and should think of the people.

“In any position of power, elect people with ideals. Pick people who are already serving without a position. There are (many) NGOs and (activists) serving without money, recognition or fame.”

Suresh said ideals are like a compass, adding: “They will take you to places when you’re lost and not get tempted. Serving people should be a passion.

“They should be genuinely concerned and have a sense of empathy.”

He was speaking to theSun about his recent trip in Sri Lanka, where he witnessed economic and social turmoil faced by the country due to political instability.

Suresh said motorists there were queuing for days just to buy petrol, adding that mental distress and moral decline among youths were also prevalent due to the pressure to make ends meet.

“Food prices were three times higher than normal. It’s difficult to get petrol too, so people had to queue while waiting for (supply) to be replenished. The queues were about 1km in front of 18 petrol stations that I counted.

“It’s only when we see them standing for hours, that we realise their lives have stalled and they were unable to go to school, with the young losing their aspirations. We realise that we’ve taken things for granted in Malaysia. It’s a man-made disaster.”

He said the onus is on the government to ensure society’s growth and the nation’s progress is based on ideals, adding that leaders could take cues from the prime minister’s Keluarga Malaysia ideal.

“It is a powerful ideal if implemented well,” he said, adding that those aspiring to serve need to have the integrity and willingness to serve others regardless of their creed or religious affiliation.

“The entire country can be rebuilt through Keluarga Malaysia if it is implemented correctly. By ideals, we must think about what will happen 20 years down the road,” he said.