Stern action against those selling synthetic drugs on dark web: Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: Stern action will be taken against anyone involved in the sale of synthetic drugs on the dark web as well as Telegram and WhatsApp applications, according to Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix).

Commenting on the National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) director-general Suteko Ahmad Belon’s statement that drug addicts can now purchase synthetic drugs for as low as RM18 on the dark web or through messaging applications, he said the ministry had taken note of the matter.

Fahmi said action would be taken after his ministry, through the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), with the cooperation of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), obtained detailed information on the matter.

“However, there are other websites (that sell synthetic drugs), which I will not mention so that the appropriate action can be taken,” he told Bernama after appearing as a guest on Bernama TV’s Ruang Bicara programme tonight.

In addition, Fahmi said a meeting was held with AADK today to discuss important anti-drug abuse measures and mechanisms.

Suteko, during a press conference after the Cabinet Committee on the Eradication of Drugs (JKMD) meeting today also said that illegal substances ordered online, such as yaba pills, methamphetamine and ecstasy would then be sent to the buyer’s house via courier or delivery service. - Bernama