Stern action against those switching rice labels, packages: KPDN

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) will take stern action against irresponsible parties, who switch the package or label of local rice and sell it in the market as imported rice to reap a huge profit.

Its Minister, Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, said that legal action will be taken against any party found to have made false trade descriptions regarding content, type or name, under Section 5 of the Trade Descriptions Act 2011.

“KPDN would like to issue a strong warning to all traders to always comply with the existing laws, including not taking advantage of the sale of rice, by replacing the package or label of local rice with imported rice and selling it at the retail price (of imported rice), in order to avoid being subject to strict action,” he said.

Salahuddin said that any party found to have committed an offence under Section 5 of the Trade Descriptions Act 2011, would be liable to a fine, with individuals found guilty could be fined up to RM100,000 or imprisoned for not more than three years, or both, while companies could be fined up to RM250,000.

He also advised users to be vigilant, and if they have any information regarding related issues they can submit a complaint, with details and complete information, through the WhatsApp application at 019-279 4317 or 019-848 8000.

Complaints can also be made through 1-800-886-800; KPDN e-Aduan at http://e.aduan.kpdn.gov.my; email at e-aduan@kpdn.gov.my; Ez ADU KPDN smartphone application, or the Enforcement Operations Room at 03-8882 6088 / 6245. - Bernama