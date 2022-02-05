Stern action against those who increase chicken, egg prices arbitrarily

PASIR PUTEH: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI) has warned all levels in the supply chain not to manipulate the prices of chicken and eggs to the point that it could burden consumers.

Deputy Minister Dr Nik Muhammad Zawawi Nik Salleh said the government would take stern action against anyone who took advantage of the shortage in supply to increase the price at any level and sold the items beyond the price fixed by the government.

“The government will not be silent and tolerate those who try to take advantage. Don’t blame the government if stern action is taken against them. I hope those involved will take heed of this warning,” he told reporters after officiating the ceremony to introduce Tok Janggut Warriors FC players at Agro Resort Jeram Mengaji near Selising, here today.

Nik Muhammad Zawawi was responding to complaints from the public that there were some suppliers and wholesalers who tried to increase the price of the raw materials.

“The government has short- and long-term plans to solve this problem, including approving licences to import chicken and eggs from abroad to stabilise the price in the local market so as not to burden consumers,” he said.

Yesterday, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry enforcement director Azman Adam said the sharp increase in the purchase of eggs before, during and after the 2022 Chinese New Year holidays has contributed to the current shortage.

He said the ministry was confident that the supply of eggs would stabilise and be available at all localities in Malaysia once the egg farms and delivery companies resume operation soon. — Bernama