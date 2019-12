JOHOR BARU: The Road Transport Department (RTD) took stern action against 96 public service vehicles (PSV) through special operations in the state conducted from Dec 15 until yesterday.

Its director Razali Wagiman said all the vehicles involved were among the 630 vehicles inspected by 120 RTD personnel throughout the operation, which covered express buses, tour buses, factory buses, intercity buses, taxis, rental cars, e-hailing vehicles, school buses, and tourist buses.

“Besides inspecting vehicles at bus stations in the state, RTD personnel also went undercover as passengers on the express buses, intercity buses, and factory buses to ensure the safety of the public.

“The officers will also disguise as factory bus passengers at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) complex,” he told reporters when met at Larkin Sentral Terminal here today.

Razali said RTD detected about 137 offences from all 96 vehicles, of which 29 summonses were for driving without a valid licence, 28 for not having public service vehicle licence, 11 for using expired driving licences and one for breaking traffic light regulations.

“During our undercover assignments at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI), we detected five factory buses ferrying passengers which included members of the public with a charge of RM2 from BSI to Woodlands Checkpoint in Singapore.

“We found that the public passengers took the factory buses because they wanted to reach Woodlands faster compared to the intercity buses. Therefore, the factory bus drivers have seen intentionally taking advantage of it,” he added.

According to Razali, the special operations on public service vehicles will continue from time to time to raise awareness so that drivers adhered to road safety regulations. — Bernama