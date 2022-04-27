Stern action taken against foreign traders at Selayang Market: Shahidan

PUTRAJAYA: Stern action has been taken against foreign traders around the Selayang Wet Market, said Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim (pix).

He said immediate action was taken to safeguard the interests of the Federal Territory Malay Hawkers and Petty Traders Association (PPPKMWP), especially those conducting business in the market.

“The needs and welfare of the people in the three Federal Territories, namely Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan have always been given priority and this was proven when I shared my personal phone number to ease interaction and lodge complaints,” he told the media after breaking fast with the media here last night.

Also present was Federal Territories Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Rosida Jaafar.

“Various new initiatives including the Nur Ramadan Programme, have been introduced and implemented by the ministry together with its agencies, to help the less fortunate and urban poor in the Federal Territory.” said Shahidan

In addition, Shahidan said close cooperation with the media was important in helping to highlight issues or problems faced by the people as well as in making all levels of society aware of the developments taking place in the Federal Territory.

He said effective communication and mutual understanding between the ministry and the media would enable both parties to work harmoniously together for the benefit of the people. — Bernama