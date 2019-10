PONTIAN: Stern action will be taken against security personnel found to be involved in rampant smuggling activities in Padang Besar, Perlis, said Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix).

Noting that such activities on the Malaysia-Thai border were long-standing and although various types of action had been taken in the past, Muhyiddin said if there was any new evidence such as clear photos and videos which could be used by the police, action would be taken against security personnel involved in such crimes.

In this connection, the minister expressed his thanks to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for its disclosure today of an 11-minute video which featured smuggling activities undertaken in Padang Besar between 2017 and May 2019.

Among others, the footage showed a smuggler in the act of cutting border fencing before smuggling subsidised goods while a security officer witnessing the activity, appeared not to take any action.

Asked whether a task force should be established to address the incidence of smuggling, he said this was not needed in view of the fact that curbing such activities was among the responsibilities of security personnel themselves.

However, he said the ministry would analyse the MACC data before deciding on the next course of action.