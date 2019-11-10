Stern actions on fishermen who abandon nets: Salahuddin

PONTIAN: Fishermen who are found to intentionally leave behind their fishing nets in the sea and become ghost nets will face stern actions, according to Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub.

He said the irresponsible act of some fishermen could disturb and kill marine life.

“Ghost nets is not a new issue. Those who are found to violate the terms (of fishing), will face legal actions.

“I will use my discretion and existing regulations, but for repeat offenders, there is no forgiveness,” he told reporters after attending a session with fishermen at Kampung Sungai Chengkeh, some 35 minutes away from Pontian town, today.

Ghost nets refer to fishing nets that have been abandoned or lost in the sea where it can post a threat to marine life including coral which will eventually destroy fishery resources.

Salahuddin was commenting on a news report regarding the existence of ghost nets in the country’s waters that trapped and killed sea creatures including whales, dolphins, seals and turtles.

The report among others said it was difficult to estimate the number of ghost nets in Malaysian waters as there was no official data collected except discoveries made by divers. - Bernama