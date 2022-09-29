Stiff competition to gain entry into public universities: MOHE

PUTRAJAYA: High number of applications for competitive programmes and unsuccessful in interviews were among the factors candidates fail to secure places at public universities through the UPUOnline system, says Higher Education Ministry (MOHE) director-general Datuk Dr Husaini Omar.

In his briefing on UPUOnline here today, competitive programmes such as medicine, accounting and law received a large number of applications and stiff competition because there were many eligible candidates.

Citing the medical programme as an example, he said the programme received 1,931 applications compared to 680 places available.

“After a review, only 1,841 candidates were eligible to undertake the programme, and we offered places to 692 candidates. The offers we issued exceeded the places available because the ministry has asked the university to accept 12 more students,“ he said.

The public university entrance application results for the 2022/2023 academic year for Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) leavers and equivalents were announced via the UPUOnline on Sunday.

The 2022/2023 academic session offers 1,088 programmes for STPM holders and equivalents, of which 293 study programmes require the applicants to undergo interviews and entrance exams and 795 programmes without interviews and entrance exams.

In total, Husaini said 115,477 candidates had applied to enter public universities through the UPUOnline system this year, of which 90,745 applicants passed the general requirements set by the universities.

“We are providing 71,615 places in 20 public universities across the country for STPM graduates and equivalent candidates this year,“ he said, adding that a total of 48,665 places are reserved for STPM and foundation candidates, 2,974 for Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia (STAM) leavers and 19,976 for diploma holders and equivalent graduates.

He said admission to public universities through the UPUOnline system also involved four target groups that were given a special route, namely the B40 group (23,032 candidates), Orang Asli (86), Persons with Disabilities (125) and athletes (32).

He said candidates who failed to get an offer could submit an appeal through the UPUOnline system or send an application directly to the university.

“An appeal can be submitted to UPUOnline within 10 days after the entrance application results are announced,” he said, adding that only 587 study programmes are being offered for the appeal. - Bernama