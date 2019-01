KANGAR: State Health Committee chairman Teh Chai Ann has directed agencies working at the Malaysia-Thailand border in Padang Besar to tighten control on the entry of tourists to prevent the proliferation of the Chikungunya virus, that affected Hat Yai, in the country.

He said the State Health Department had also been asked to take further action to prevent the infection.

“Focus is given on the three main gateways on the Malaysia-Thailand border in Padang Besar and Wang Kelian including Kuala Perlis which is the preferred destination for visitors from Satun,“ he said here today.

Teh also advised tourists returning from their holiday destination in Thailand to get a doctor’s check if they found symptoms such as fever, headache and rash on the body.

Thailand’s local media, Bangkok Post recently reported the Chikungunya virus outbreak, a viral infectious disease spread to humans through Aedes mosquito bites, endemic in tropical areas, especially in Africa, was reportedly detected in Hat Yai. — Bernama