Still haunted by rogue cop nightmare

KUALA LUMPUR: A robbery case on Sunday, allegedly committed by a sacked policeman in Pandan Perdana in Ampang, brought bitter memories for a private school teacher who endured a similar situation more than a year ago.

James Anthony, popularly known among his students as Cikgu James, recalled how he was chased, assaulted and held at gunpoint by five rogue policemen who extorted more than RM8,000 from him in Ampang on the night of May 4 last year.

On Aug 17, more than a year later, four of the five policemen were charged at a sessions court for robbing the 51-year-old teacher. The policemen, who are in their 30s and 40s, claimed trial and were given bail.

Recalling the incident, Anthony told theSun yesterday that although it occurred more than a year ago, the mental trauma continues to send a chill down his spine each time he sees a uniformed policeman.

He spoke about how he would avoid conducting classes at night due to the fear caused by the incident.

“Since the horrible encounter, I had sought counselling with psychiatrists at Ampang Hospital to overcome my anxieties and fear, especially when I see a policeman. It did not really help.

“I used to sell life insurance on a part-time basis but I gave that up too as I had to meet clients in the evening or at night. I became reserved and was distant from everyone, including my family. I felt embarrassed when my students came to know about it, although it was not my fault. I became depressed,” he said.

Anthony contacted the Home Ministry, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, human rights groups and political parties to seek justice but not all were supportive of his efforts.

“This should not befall anyone. The police should be there to protect us from criminals and we should feel safe in their presence. I had to go through hell in getting justice and it took more than a year for the policemen to be charged in court. When I read about Sunday’s incident of a foreign woman being robbed and roughed up by an ex-policeman, it opened up old wounds,” he said.

On that fateful day, Anthony had driven a 27-year-old female relative to her apartment near the Jelatek LRT station and, while parking his car several minutes later, a group of policemen showed up flashing torchlights at their faces.

Thinking they were criminals as the carpark was dark and unlit, he sped off with his relative. The policemen pursued him. After he pulled over, they kicked and damaged his car. When he stepped out, they allegedly kicked him in the abdomen and hit his head several times at gunpoint, threatening to shoot him.

Terrified, he begged them for mercy and they demanded RM10,000 as “settlement”.

Fearing for their lives, they went from bank to bank withdrawing from automated teller machines whatever money they had in their accounts. Anthony managed to raise about RM8,000. After handing it over to the cops, they let him go. The following day, he lodged a police report.

When investigations started, one of the policemen offered him RM10,000 and pleaded that he drop the case. Anthony turned it down and continued to seek justice for the torment that they had put him through.