Still long way off target to reduce carbon emissions

PETALING JAYA: Little has been done to reduce carbon emissions in Malaysia, rendering an increased risk of failure to meet Paris Climate Change Agreement targets.

More than five years after Malaysia joined 195 countries in a pledge to reduce carbon emissions, there has yet to be legislation to compel industries to fulfil their obligations to tackle climate change.

According to Environmental Protection Society Malaysia (EPSM) president Nithi Nesadurai, an initiative to table a legislation on carbon emissions in Parliament was put forward by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration soon after it came to power

in 2018.

Yeo Bee Yin, former energy, science, technology, environment and climate change minister indicated then that it would take two years for the Bill to reach the Dewan Rakyat.

The PH administration’s fall last year effectively put the initiative on ice.

In a report issued on Wednesday, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development noted that while the per capita global gross domestic product had

nearly tripled since 1960, carbon

dioxide emissions had quadrupled in the

same period.

According to the report, Malaysia ranked among the top 30 emitters from 1990 to 2019. In 2019, it accounted for eight metric tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, putting it at

14th place.

Under the Paris accord, Malaysia pledged to reduce its carbon emissions to 35% of its 2005 level by 2030. It has less than a decade to meet this target.

Nithi told theSun that in Malaysia, transport is among the highest contributors, accounting for 35% of total emissions.

Any new legislation on carbon emissions should be separate from the Environmental Quality Act, he added.

Ecotourism and Conservation Society Malaysia chief executive officer Andrew Sebastian said, “we have not reformulated or restrategised our dependency on fossil fuels or invested in renewable energy.”

EcoKnights vice-president Amlir Ayat said the government has introduced some measures to curb a further increase in carbon emissions through the National Policy on Climate Change with programmes such as Low Carbon Cities 2020 and Low Carbon City Grants, both of which are under the Environment and Water Ministry.