Still short

PETALING JAYA: The 1% reduction in income tax and 2% cut in Employees Provident Fund (EPF) contribution hardly add up to much for the average income earner’s immediate spending power.

On average, he gets an additional RM25 to spend each month, or less than a ringgit a day, according to projections by a tax consultant.

Malaysian Association of Tax Accountants council member Dr Mohd Fairus Razak told theSun that a person should be earning RM5,833 and below to quality for the 1% reduction in income tax.

That, he said, will save him RM200 a year, or just RM16 a month.

By opting to reduce his EPF contribution from 11% to 9%, the person gets an additional RM116.66 per year or just RM9.72 per month of extra cash to spend.

“All in all, it works out to just over RM25 a month,” Mohd Fairus pointed out.

However small, the reduction in income tax is always welcomed but, he pointed out, dipping into savings for one’s golden years should be avoided unless absolutely necessary.

He said the EPF, particularly Account 1, is designed for long-term investing but many people, if given the option, would tap into it to pay off debts, cover medical bills and other financial emergencies.

“This will have significant financial consequences later,” he said. “It will lead to a less favourable lifestyle and reduced income-generating assets upon retirement.”

Private sector employee Supramani Sebastian agrees. “An additional RM25 a month in the pocket does not help to reduce the burden on the M40 and B40 groups,” he told theSun.

“Instead of focusing on the 1% reduction, the government should consider steps to raise the income of workers,” he added.

He is also against the idea of reducing EPF contributions given that the money is vital for a person’s future.

Supramani said Account 1 should always remain the “last resort”, especially for the working class.

“You must be fully aware of what you are giving up when you make the choice to reduce your savings,” he added.

Licensed financial planner Marshall Wong pointed out that the reduction in income tax would benefit only those with chargeable income above RM50,000.

Wong, who goes by the social media moniker PlanNERD, said employees should also be allowed to opt out of the 2% reduction in EPF contribution.

“This move, like the initiative to allow a RM500 per month withdrawal from Account 1, is to help those hit hardest by the Covid-19 pandemic meet daily living expenses,” he said.

“But to those who are not so badly affected, my advice would be to opt out. Many people have less than RM50,000 in their EPF savings when they reach the age of 54. This is not enough for retirement,” he added.

Consumers Association of Penang president Mohideen Abdul Kadir said the tax deduction is a welcomed move.

Nonetheless, he said the government should review its policy and introduce better and more progressive taxation that will see high income earners pay higher taxes to raise funds to help those in the M40 and B40 groups.

He agreed that the reduction in EPF contributions should remain optional as that is a form of savings that will help the people in retirement.