Still too early to discuss Johor exco appointments: MCA president

JOHOR BAHRU: It is still too early to discuss the candidates for the State Executive Council (Exco) following Barisan Nasional’s (BN) victory in the Johor state election yesterday, says MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong (pix).

Wee said the Election Commission (EC) had just conveyed the official results of this election to the Johor Palace and the first process would be the appointment of Menteri Besar.

“The normal procedure is to first obtain the consent of Tuanku (Johor Sultan) on appointing a Menteri Besar. After the Menteri Besar has taken the oath of office, then comes the process of appointing the State Executive Council members and there will be discussions,” he said at a news conference, here, today.

Wee was asked on whether the MCA had discussed its candidates for the state Exco.

The Johor state election ended yesterday with a major victory for BN comprising UMNO, MCA and MIC, gaining 40 of the 56 State Legislative Assembly seats while Pakatan Harapan won 11 seats, Perikatan Nasional (three), and Parti Ikatan Demokratik Malaysia (MUDA) and PKR (one each).

MCA won four seats through Ling Tian Soon (Yong Peng), Tan Eng Meng (Pekan Nanas), Lee Ting Han (Paloh) and Tan Chong (Bekok). — Bernama