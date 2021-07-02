Still waiting for light at the end of the tunnel

ON July 1 last year, Malaysia recorded one new case of Covid-19 infection. Yesterday, we added 6,988 cases to our tally.

The last time the daily increase in infection was still in the single digit was Sept 6, 2020 when six cases were reported.

Since then, the numbers have risen steadily, to hit a peak of 8,209 on June 3.

Just a few days before that, Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah had advised Malaysians to brace themselves for new infections to rise above 10,000 a day.

How did we get to this? What went wrong?

We are long past the surges caused by the tabligh event and the Sabah state election. Even the Hari Raya Aidilfitri spurt seems insignificant now.

Eighteen months have passed since the first case was reported on Jan 25 last year. Yet we don’t seem to be any closer to a comprehensive plan to quickly put the infection behind us.

One cannot be blamed for wondering if there is anything more than the series of lockdowns and work stoppages we have seen since March last year.

The economy is on the brink, and could very well worsen before it can turn around.

At its core is the recently launched four-phase national recovery plan, just the same scheme by another name?

In January, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the formation of an expert advisory group to address the Covid-19 crisis. He even asked the group of 46 health experts who had called for 10 “critical actions” in an open letter to him, to nominate candidates for the advisory group.

Not to be outdone, Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim formed a separate advisory group headed by none other than himself, to formulate recommendations on how best to tackle the Covid-19 problem.

In the meantime, the number of infections continues to rise at record-breaking speed. Our best bet, a surge in vaccination, has yet to materialise. As of yesterday, only 2.3 million Malaysians, barely 7% of the population, have been fully vaccinated. Between infection and vaccination, it’s like pitting the hare and the tortoise in a race. The difference is that this time the hare is not taking a break for a snooze.

We shouldn’t either.