PUTRAJAYA: At a time when the nation is fighting the deadly Covid-19 pandemic and its effects on the people and the national economy, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) today announced a RM250 billion people-centric economic stimulus package for the benefit of the people, with a focal point of not leaving anyone behind.

More than half of the allocation, or almost RM128 billion, will be channelled to protect the people’s welfare, and ease their burden.

“Whether you are a fisherman in Kukup, Johor, or smallholder in Jeli, Kelantan... a chalet operator in Cherating or a trishaw rider in Melaka, a night market trader in Kuala Lumpur or at Pasar Tamu in Kundasang.

“You will all enjoy the benefits of the people-centric economic stimulus package. As I have mentioned, no group will be left out. No one will be left behind,” the prime minister said when presenting the stimulus package on live television.

Muhyiddin, who took over the country’s leadership on March 1, announced a one-off payment valued at RM10 billion for the M40 group and below, and the recipients include private-sector employees, Felda settlers, farmers, fishermen and petty traders. — Bernama