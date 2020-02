PUTRAJAYA: The proposed stimulus package to boost the local economy will be announced at the end of February or in early March to cushion the impact of the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak, according to Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

He said the Ministry of Finance (MoF) held a three-hour meeting yesterday with local industry players to gather input, and a further series of meeting with local businesses would also be held.

“We have to get inputs from everyone,“ he said when asked about the economic stimulus package after announcing the expansion of the National Health Protection Scheme, mySalam, coverage, here today.

Also present were Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, his deputy, Dr Lee Boon Chye, and Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah.

Lim, on Sunday, said the MoF would determine the estimated duration of the coronavirus outbreak to ascertain the amount of the economic stimulus package.

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, on Monday, said the government was looking to launch an economic stimulus package to boost the local economy due to the challenges following the fast spreading of coronavirus.

The Prime Minister said the tourism industry was the most affected by the outbreak as it had a direct effect on the Visit Malaysia 2020 campaign. - Bernama