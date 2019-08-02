Stolen asset: Convict jailed another 20 months

PETALING JAYA: A convicted criminal will spend more time in jail after he was sentenced 20 months by the magistrate’s court here today, for possession of a stolen vehicle.

Magistrate Nor Ariffin Hisham passed the sentence on Darma Suria Risman Saleh, 37, after Darma Suria changed his plea to guilty on the charge and ordered the accused to serve the sentence beginning May 31, 2020, after he completed his present jail term.

The man, who appeared in court wearing a green prison shirt, is currently serving an eight-month prison sentence at the Sungai Buloh Jail on charges of stealing a vehicle under Section 379A of the Penal Code.

According to the indictment, the man was charged for dishonestly possessing a stolen car belonging to Eva Karina Meango, 27, which had been reported stolen in the parking lot of Block G, Pangsapuri Seri Peranta, Port Klang, Klang, at 11.55pm on July 3.

The charge under Section 411 of the Penal Code carries a maximum jail term of five years and a fine.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor P. Vithiya Monisha asked the court to impose a maximum sentence to the accused, who has 22 prior arrests and had been convicted three times in connection with the same crime.

“I ask for a sentence that takes into account the public interest and can teach a lesson to the accused,“ he said.

However, the man, who was not represented, pleaded for a lighter sentence on the grounds that he had repented and would not repeat the same crime in the future. - Bernama