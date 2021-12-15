Stop allowing EPF withdrawals to avoid financial hardship — Cuepacs

KUALA LUMPUR: The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) has called on the government to put a stop to the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) withdrawal facility to avoid financial problems during retirement.

Its president Datuk Adnan Mat said based on the current state of the country‘s economy which was recovering and as the people were now able to return to their activities and respective businesses, the facility was no longer appropriate and could even have a negative impact if it is still continued.

“Data from the EPF that 50 percent of EPF members have savings of less than RM10,000 is alarming and could have a bigger impact if the withdrawal is allowed once again.

“If this massive withdrawal continues even though the country’s economy has recovered, definitely this is not in line with EPF’s original objectives. As a result, many will retire with very little EPF savings and may later live in poverty,“ he said in a statement today.

He added the 50 per cent of contributors with savings of less than RM10,000 could only spend RM42 a month during 20 years of their retirement.

Earlier to help reduce the people’s financial burden during the Covid-19 pandemic, the government had allowed withdrawals of EPF savings through i-Lestari, i-Sinar and i-Citra facilities, with a total withdrawal of RM101.1 billion. — Bernama