Stop assessing academic progress through racial lenses: Michelle Yesudas

PETALING JAYA: Activist and legal adviser Michelle Yesudas (pix) has rebuked Federal Territories Education Director Maznah Abu Bakara for her recent statement saying non-Malays are less interested in History.

The Education Director made the statement after an analysis showed that the average grade of the SPM History subject reduced this year.

Michelle in response to Maznah’s statement said that she should stop viewing academic progress through racial lenses. “I think coming to this conclusion is a waste of everyone’s time,” she said.

Further referring to the Sejarah syllabus as ‘Creative Writing 101’, Michelle tweeted, “Just critically assess the whole Sejarah syllabus while you’re at it, since most of us recall Sejarah as creative writing 101.”