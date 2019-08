KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians have been advised to fully understand the role and sacrifice of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) and be careful in making statements about the country’s security forces.

Deputy Defence Minister Liew Chin Tong (pix) in a statement here today said the concept of preparedness placing the MAF as the last bastion of defence must be understood by society.

“I call on all Malaysians, regardless of race and economic background, whether they are civilians or from the military, to understand their role and sacrifice,“ he said.

Liew also expressed regret over the actions of certain quarters for issuing statements belittling the role and sacrifice of the armed forces.

He was referring to a statement by businessman Koon Yew Yin businessman who had earlier suggested to the government that military personnel be used in the plantation sector as a way to balance the workforce in civil service.

Liew said the man’s statement which was quoted by several media outlets was also regrettable. — Bernama