Stop canvassing for votes, EC chairman tells parties

SEMENYIH: Election Commission (EC) chairman Azhar Azizan Harun (pix) has told parties to stop activities aimed at wooing voters after reports of canvassing during the Semenyih by-election today.

“I was made to understand that there are party canvassers still wooing voters.

“I have instructed enforcement personnel to inform the parties concerned to stop immediately,” he told reporters after surveying the voting process at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Bandar Seri Putra, near here today.

Azhar also said the EC also received reports on the presence of “barung” or “pondok panas” (voters’ reference booths) at polling centre areas and had ordered them to be taken away or demolished.

However, such booths are allowed to be set up outside the 50m radius of the polling centre area, but no canvassing for votes or campaigning is allowed, he added.

Meanwhile, Azhar, when met by reporters at the polling centre at SMK Bandar Rinching, reminded candidates against uttering the words “undi saya” (vote for me) to any individuals, including to media members, until after polling ended.

However, he said, they were still allowed to go on with their ‘walkabout’ and meet the constituents.

“As at midnight, there should not be anymore canvassing activities, but we cannot stop people from shaking hands with others, but if the person (candidate) ask voters to vote for this person or that person, that is considered canvassing,” he added.

He said the public were also not prohibited to carry the flags of contesting parties or wear T-shirts with symbol of the parties concerned, but it should be 50m away from the polling centre.

“If they make noise, that is considered disturbing and we will ask them to calm down and record their statements.

“Anyone caught breaking election regulations, we will record their statement and also get a video (recording) to facilitate further action,’ he added.

Meanwhile, observation by Bernama , it is found the the EC also provides buggy service at polling centres for voters, especially senior citizens, people with disabilities and pregnant women. — Bernama