KUALA LUMPUR: The government needs to stop “currying favour” with capitalists under the guise of enhancing foreign direct investments (FDI), at the expense of workers, said the Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC).

Its secretary-general J Solomon said it understood the dilapidated status of the economy when Pakatan Harapan (PH) took over as government, but stressed that changes to the socio-economy could not be delayed any further.

He said MTUC was deeply concerned with the current “confused socio-economic conditions” in the country and that it was high time the government start making changes in the best interests of the largest stakeholder of the economy, namely the workers.

“A government that ignores the workers’ needs will fail to overcome income inequality and equitable distribution of wealth produced by the workers themselves.

“It is necessary for the government to work alongside the labour movement to support the growth of trade unions, while nurturing a harmonious relationship among stakeholders, with the view to strengthen the economy,” he said in a statement today.

Solomon said workers were growing increasingly concerned with their livelihood, stressing that their interest could not be continuously ignored.

“For the last 60 years, workers have been sidelined both during good and bad times. The primary reason for such sidelining was promotion of FDIs and favouring the capitalist at the expense of the very livelihood of workers.

“MTUC urges the government to change the hitherto existing suppressive attitude towards workers,” he said.

Solomon however expressed support for the Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad-led PH government, claiming MTUC has confidence that the administration would eventually overcome the issue.

“In that sense, MTUC expects that this government is sustained in order to achieve the intended economic development and social welfare of the people.” he said.