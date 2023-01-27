Stop giving warning to teachers who criticise on social media: Fadhlina

KUALA LUMPUR: Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek has urged that the practice of giving warning to teachers who criticise on social media to be stopped immediately.

She said she was informed that special education teacher at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Jalan Reko Hasmadi Hamdan had been given a warning by officials for his criticisms on social media.

“Special education teachers are my front line in developing madani concept in teaching students with special needs. His concerns are mine too,“ she said in a post on her official Facebook today.

“It is important to have an avenue for constructive criticism as a check and balance process,” she said adding that it was good to have differences of opinions as long as they are in the interest of the students and their welfare.

According to her a good administrative management approach can only succeed when there is transparency at the classroom, school and education office levels.

Through the post Fadhlina also shared Hasmadi’s public message to the Minister of Education that was uploaded from the teacher’s social media channel. - Bernama