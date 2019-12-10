Stop internal party disputes: Muhyiddin

JAKARTA: Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) said Pakatan Harapan leaders should stop any turmoil or disputes, which could give a negative impression on the government and affect people’s confidence.

Without pinpointing on any leader, Muhyiddin said everyone should be focused on improving the economy and solving the people’s problems.

“I hope everyone involved (in any conflicts), should find a way to solve the party’s problems,“ he told reporters, here today.

Muhyiddin is on a two-day working visit to Indonesia, which started yesterday.

He stressed that the people are expecting the government to focus on the effort to improve their standard of living, addressing cost of living issues and creating new economic opportunities for them.

Commenting on the upcoming Kimanis parliamentary by-election, Muhyiddin said Bersatu would continue to uphold mutual understanding and alliance with coalition parties in Pakatan Harapan.

“Mutual understanding (in coalition parties in Pakatan Harapan) stays, Bersatu leaders will go out (campaigning) in helping whoever (candidate) who was selected by Warisan president (Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal),“ he added. - Bernama