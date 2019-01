PETALING JAYA: National athletes have been reminded not to take advantage of the goodwill shown by the National Sports Council (MSN) towards them after a promising national athlete Muhammad Irfan Shamsuddin went on a rant online against Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (pix).

MSN director-general Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail said he was disappointed by the attitude of Muhammad Irfan, a discus thrower prodigy for accusing the young minister of terminating the contract of his coach and for not approving his plan to train overseas.

“Personally, I am upset by his attitude, especially since we are helping him to achieve his dreams, not only in sports, but also to assist him in his education. I would like to remind all athletes not to take advantage of our soft approach in protecting and striving for the best for them, despite the fact that sometimes they failed to fulfill their potential,” he said in a statement today.

His statement came a day after Muhammad Irfan took to his Instagram posting to lash out at Syed Saddiq by questioning the minister’s vision for empowering the youth.

Defending Syed Saddiq, Ahmad Shapawi said the decision not to renew the contract of coach Frantisek Petrovic was done after a discussion with the National Athletes and Coaches Selection Committee on Dec 5, and after considering Muhammad Irfan’s performance last year.

In addition, he said the athlete had also personally expressed a desire to look for a new coach.

“But because he did not want to upset the coach, he had asked MSN to act. He had also gone to Europe on his own expense in November in search of a new coach. If he doesn’t agree with MSN’s decision, then why did he go searching for a new one?”

On Muhammad Irfan’s claim that Syed Saddiq had not acted fairly and rationally by turning down his application to fund him to train in the Czech Republic and Turkey, Ahmad Shapawi said the decision was made based on the proposal by Muhammad Irfan to review the matter first before any decision was made.