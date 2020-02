KUALA LUMPUR: Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador has urged everyone to stop politicising the issues related to M. Indira Gandhi case.

He said many so-called ‘experts’ have spoken out without considering the impact on the couple’s 11-year-old daughter.

“In Malaysia, even the dead people are being politicised, without regard to religious and cultural limits. Everything is being politicised. So where is our dignity?

“We enjoy talking about this issue so we can score political point, that we can be seen as religious and NGO champions. Stop being selfish. Trust me, I sincerely want to resolve this case, so stop politicising it,” he said.

He said this when asked to comment on the development of Indhira Gandhi case in a press conference after the handing over of duties ceremony for the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department director at Bukit Aman, here today.

Abdul Hamid said he disclosed the little information on whereabouts of Indira’s ex-husband, Muhammad Ridhuan recently as he had the information and wanted to resolve the issue immediately.

Muhammad Ridhuan fled with his daughter Prasana in 2009 when she was only 11 months old, after he converted to Islam and no longer used his real name, K. Pathmanathan.

In 2016, the Federal Court ordered the then IGP Khalid Abu Bakar to arrest Muhammad Ridhuan and comply with the mandamus order issued by the Ipoh High Court two years earlier to retrieve Prasana Diksa.

In January 2018, the apex court also overturned the conversion of Prasana and her two older siblings to Islam.

Indira’s two older children live with her while Muhammad Ridhuan remains in hiding with Prasana.

Meanwhile, on the transfer of Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din to Bukit Aman, Abdul Hamid said that it was difficult to answer but by looking at Mohd Kamarudin’s background, he is a cyber crime expert from the Commercial Crime Investigation Department.

“It is time for him (Mohd Kamarudin) to be transferred to Bukit Aman,” he said.

In a statement issued yesterday, the police announced that Bukit Aman Special Branch Counter-Terrorism (E8) principal assistant director Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay has been appointed as the new Johor police chief with the rank of acting Commissioner of Police effective March 6.

Mohd Kamarudin has been transferred to the Administrative Division of the Bukit Aman Management Department, also effective March 6. — Bernama