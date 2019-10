KUALA LUMPUR: PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) has urged the public to stop asking and speculating on the transfer of power from Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to him.

He said the media should not be obsessed with the issue to the point of asking Dr Mahathir this question at every available opportunity.

Anwar said this when answering a question from a participant of the APEX Leadership Conference here today after delivering his keynote address.

Anwar said Dr Mahathir himself had told him that he would fulfil his promise to hand over power.

“He did tell me, and I appreciate this gesture. He said, ‘Anwar, I made a promise, I stand by it, but don’t let it be like this, forcing me to go or compelling me to announce the exact date because I will be a lame-duck prime minister; I want to serve meanwhile.’

“But my point is, it is not what Anwar wants, but the country needs, which are new policies, ensuring confidence and boosting the economy. That is paramount,” he said. — Bernama