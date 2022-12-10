Stop spreading malicious, false statements on social media: Ahmad Marzuk

KUALA LUMPUR: The public, especially netizens in the country are urged to stop manipulating on social media and using it as a medium to spread malicious, false, defamatory statements.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Ahmad Marzuk Shaary said social media platforms should instead be used for Islamic preaching and promoting moral values.

“The abuse is happening because via social media, a person’s identity can be hidden through various settings and they can create fake identities and accounts,“ he said when officiating the Federal Territories (FT) Maulidur Rasul 1444H celebrations here today.

Ahmad Marzuk said the development has become a very dangerous virus to society, especially Muslims, who are seen to be moving further away from Islamic morality and ethics.

“The act of spreading defamation on social media whether in writing or through illustration, by sharing inaccurate information mixed with provocation and insult can create an unhealthy culture in the community.

He said defamation has become a new norm which is generally accepted though it actually reflects the moral decay of society and this must be stopped immediately.

Meanwhile, the former Education director-general Tan Sri Alimuddin Mohd Dom was FT Maulidur Rasul main award recipient at this year’s celebration.

Alimuddin who is also chairman of the National Islamic Education Committee, under the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI), received the award for his services and contribution in upholding Islamic teachings and education in Malaysia, especially at the FT level, including introducing the government aided religious schools (SABK) as well as reviewing and upgrading the syllabus for the Malaysian Higher Religious Certificate (STAM) examination.

Meanwhile, Alam Flora general worker Arbaani Talib received the Individual Special Award for showing high dedication and commitment in carrying out tasks that are avoided by many and considered dirty by some quarters.

In addition, special awards were also presented to Saidina Abu Bakar As Siddiq Mosque, Bangsar (Mosque Category), Putra Al-Amin Surau, Putrajaya (Surau/Friday Surau Category), Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Rancha-Rancha, Labuan (Secondary School Category), Sekolah Rendah Agama Salahuddin Al-Ayubi, Kuala Lumpur (Religious Primary School Category) and Yayasan Amal Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Branch (NGO Category). - Bernama