Stop spreading old video touching on racial, religious sensitivities: Police

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang police have urged the public to stop sharing an old video showing a group of people playing musical instruments near a mosque in Jalan Jelutong, here.

Penang police chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Noor said that based on his department’s investigation, it was an old video recording of a religious procession along Jalan Jelutong, near the Maqbul Sungai Pinang Mosque on Oct 11, 2017.

“Yesterday, the police detected a video lasting 1 minute 40 seconds which had been uploaded on several social media platforms such as Facebook and Tik Tok and our investigation found that it was an old video.

“The video has been re-uploaded to social media by irresponsible people to stoke racial and religious sentiments,“ he said in a statement today.

He also urged the public to stop spreading videos touching on religious and racial sensitivities as it could cause disharmony.

Mohd Shuhaily said the offence of spreading such videos on social media could be investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Commission Act 1998 and the Sedition Act 1948.

In another development, Seberang Perai Tengah District Police chief ACP Tan Cheng San said an incident involving political party supporters and members of the public which had been going viral since yesterday was due to a misunderstanding.

He said that based on the investigation, the incident occurred at 5.45 pm on Monday in Kubang Semang, Bukit Mertajam near here, and was resolved amicably.

“The police would like to advise all parties and candidates who are contesting to advise their supporters to comply with all the rules and campaigning procedures that have been set by the authorities,“ he said.

He also advised the public to maintain a good code of conduct and stop any provocations, especially during the campaigning period for the 15th General Election. - Bernama