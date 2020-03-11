Stop stealing and reposting other designers work, Fahmi Reza tells DAP’s Twitter page

PETALING JAYA: Political graphic designer Fahmi Reza (pix) has called out the Democratic Action Party’s Twitter page for stealing the work of other graphic designers’.

It is unsure which works or graphic designers Fahmi was referring to, but a check on Fahmi’s and DAP’s Twitter page shows one similar graphic cartoon which was posted by Fahmi first. The cartoon graphic concerned a file cabinet depicting the colours and logos associated with Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin’s cabinet line-up with the caption ‘Muhyiddin backdoor cabinet’.

Fahmi Reza also told DAP’s Twitter page to hire their own designers saying, “Hey @dapmalaysia, stop stealing and reposting other designers work on your official social media platforms. You can simply RT the original tweet if you like the original poster design so much. It’s not that hard.”

“Stop stealing and hire your own graphic designers lah.”