Stop the closure of companies, please

THE movement control order (MCO) in its various stages since last year has left behind untold miseries to companies, especially the small and medium enterprises and it’s long overdue for the National Security Council (NSC), that decides on the prolonged lockdowns, to give this their utmost attention.

It was reported recently that about 100,000 companies have ceased operations since the first MCO and another 50,000 are expected to fold at the end of the current total lockdown of six weeks.

Even if we just assume, for argument’s sake, the very conservative average of one company employing 10 workers, that’s one million people out of job and half a million more to follow suit!

There must be a large number among these companies that are factory operations and the manufacturing sector itself is a major source of employment being a key component of our economy.

The biggest question that begs answers here is why was such massive decimation of these companies allowed to happen without something drastic being done to stop or prevent the disaster?

In the case of the manufacturing sector, so many companies have had to shut down in compliance with the lockdown order because they are categorised as non-essential.

And as the authorities issuing the order have said, the move is due to what’s known as the “factory cluster” that led to the high infections of Covid-19 in industrialised states like Selangor.

In all fairness, it’s wrong for civil servants at the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) for instance, to classify factory A or B as non-essential and therefore they have to suffer the fate of being shut down.

The goods that a particular factory produces might be deemed

non-essential for the daily needs of the man in the street during the lockdown but for these factories themselves, it’s a matter of business survival.

They have their own market, contractual and supply chain commitments to fulfil and such disruptions or stoppages in operations due to the MCO is only killing them off.

The Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers wants the government to be more understanding as some sections of the supply chain may not be seen to be essential but they make products that are needed by those in essential services.

To worsen the trauma on these industries, then comes the bureacractic red tape that’s so common in the civil service.

A recent survey showed that 55% of those supplying essential items have had their applications to continue operating rejected.

“For those supplying services, they were asked to refer to the respective ministries. There is also no longer a form on the ministry website as the link is directed back to the Covid-19 Intelligent System,” said Yeoh Seng Hooi, secretary-general of the Small and Medium Enterprises Association.

Applicants who are already in dire financial straits have been pushed from one ministry to another with no end in sight.

It saddens me that at a time when the industry in general expects those running the public service to facilitate the situation already gravely worsened by the pandemic, they now have to put up with such pathetic treatment.

If the fear of Miti is about the clusters of infection, then why is this sector, that’s vital for the economy, downgraded to only Phase 4 of the vaccination process in the first place?

We all appreciate the tough balancing act that people running the National Immunisation Programme or the vaccine rollout have had to handle but if a much higher priority had been given to workplaces like factories, then it would not be necessary to close their operations, and the economy and employees would be much better off surviving in the health crisis.

I can’t understand why Khairy Jamaluddin, the coordinating minister for the programme, had to explain that the vaccination process for industries will not affect or take anything away from the mainstream vaccination.

It’s as if the people who run livelihoods or the economy are less important than their so-called mainstream counterparts while at the same breath the authorities are concerned about the factory clusters.

Once again it’s a no brainer. Had common sense been applied in decision-making, if industry workers had been among the first to get their vaccine jabs without the need for them to wait for a long time by registering with the MySejahtera app, then at least the workers can continue to work in safe environment while complying with the standing operating procedures.

And we could indeed avoid a situation where a major furniture factory in Kelantan, with over 1,200 workers, was ordered closed for two weeks last week because some workers were found to be Covid-19 positive.

Miti as the agency overseeing the industries should lobby hard with those running the vaccine rollout to speed up the inoculation of such workers instead of being satisfied when they are relegated to Phase 4 of the programme.

It is also long overdue for setting the priorities right in terms of who gets the vaccine first and when.

It’s a tough call, yes, but if the economy continues to slip on the banana skin with the nation reportedly losing an estimated RM1 billion daily, it would severely impact the government’s affordability to fund the various aid programmes for the needy, including the just announced RM150 billion package.

With massive loss of jobs and businesses, especially the smaller ones being forced to cease operations due to the seemingly endless lockdowns, we Malaysians must be alarmingly grieved by the daily videos posted on social media of people committing suicide as they can no longer put up with the mental stress.

According to police statistics, 631 suicides were reported in 2020, while up to May this year, there have been 468 suicides.

These seemingly endless lockdowns might have contributed to efforts in containing infections of the virus but the politicians-led NSC must also get down to serious discussions to restrategise.

I’m saying this amid calls from independent medical experts for a targeted approach instead of a broad sweeping lockdown nationwide.

The experts said a targeted approach aimed at the worst-hit areas would not only be more effective at saving lives but also minimise the impact on the physical, mental and financial health of the vast majority of the population.

Let us all hope that the medical experts sitting on the NSC take heed of this novel proposal instead of being paranoid about their business-as-usual approach.

Comments: letters@thesundaily.com