SEMENYIH: It is a given that PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will become the next prime minister, his deputy Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said today.

He said Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders must stop their preoccupation with the next prime minister as that has been decided. The Economic Affairs Minister said focus should instead be on fulfilling the aspirations of the people.

“The agreement in PH before GE14 is that (Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad) will be made prime minister and after that it will be Anwar Ibrahim,” Azmin said in a press conference after handing over keys to Simfoni Apartment residents, here in Eco Majestic.

“This agreement stands. Just that, in my opinion about the sentiments of the people, stop this talk, because our focus should be on the economic development of the country, reducing the cost of living of the people, ensuring the people get the best care.

“This should be the responsibility of the government of the day. We focus on the development of the country and kill all this political chattering.”

Azmin added that it was his responsibility as a member of the Cabinet to support Mahathir in making the economy right again, and not to start politicking.

“We just completed the 14th general election, and this is the first time in 61 years that all Malaysians irrespective of race and religion, decided to change the government,” he said.

“That is why we are responsible to respect the wishes of the people, fulfil their aspirations. Why did they want change?

“It’s not to ask us to engage in political battles. Stop. People are sick and tired when the political leaders keep on speaking about politics.”

There was said to be a rift between Azmin and Anwar. It came to light when Anwar, via the PKR official Facebook account, unveiled the PKR Central Leadership Council for the 2018-21 term, which included the appointment of Rafizi Ramli as one of the vice-presidents.

The following day, Azmin wrote an open letter to say the appointment did not reflect the “fair and just representation” principle.

He had also urged Anwar to review the appointments, which the latter declined. Anwar defended the appointments saying it reflect the inclusiveness in PKR.

Azmin also said he did not go for a holiday with former defence minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein. “We bumped into each other in Morocco,” he said.

“I also met many other Malaysians in Morocco. I met other Malaysian tourists and students there ... so don’t turn it into an issue.”

On Dec 30, Azmin’s eldest son, Ameer, shared a photo on Twitter of Azmin and Hishammuddin’s families on holiday in Morocco, with the caption “Our families reunited”. He tagged his father and Hishammuddin in the post.