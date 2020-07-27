Stop ‘unlawful’ harassment against Rayhan: LFL

PETALING JAYA: Lawyers for Liberty (LFL) coordinator Zaid Malek has rebuked the authorities with regards to the arrest and potential deportation of Bangladeshi national Mohammad Rayhan Kabir.

Pointing out that the authorities have yet to provide a reason for Rayhan’s detention, Zaid suggests that his arrest was simply retaliation over the allegations Rayhan made cencerning discriminatory practices by the government.

“We have scrutinised the statement made by Rayhan in the documentary and firmly restate that he has not said anything even remotely in breach of the country’s laws,“ Zaid said in a press statement.

Rayhan appeared on an Al-Jazeera documentary titled Locked Up in Malaysia’s Lockdown which aired on July 3. In the documentary, Rayhan accused the Malaysian government of racism against migrants, resulting in a manhunt for his arrest.

On July 25, Immigration authorities confirmed the arrest of Rayhan. Photographs of the arrest showing Immigration officers posing with a handcuffed Rayhan went viral on social media.

LFL suggested that upon review of Rayhan’s statements in the documentary, he was merely venting his frustrations and concerns over the crackdown against migrants. LFL also put forward the fact that local non-governmental organisations (NGOs) did the same.

“We reiterate that the revocation of Rayhan’s permit is in breach of section 9(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 and his deportation for being undocumented thus cannot stand.

“The persecution of Rayhan sends a chilling message to migrants to not speak out or report abuse by the authorities, lest they suffer the same fate,“ Zaid said.