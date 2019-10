KUALA LUMPUR: Members of the opposition must respect the mandate given to Pakatan Harapan (PH) to rule the country and not use the back door to regain federal power.

DAP national organising secretary Anthony Loke Siew Fook said this in response to claims that Umno’s Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein was leading a move to push for a government without DAP and Parti Amanah Negara.

“This is a person who has lost the general election (with Barisan Nasional). So please respect the mandate that was given by the rakyat to the PH government.

“The PH government that was chosen by the rakyat remains strong today, and we are given until the end of the term to rule the country.

“Don’t try to use the back door to become a Cabinet member,” he told reporters when met at Parliament lobby, here today.

The PH secretariat, in an official statement on Tuesday, said Hishammuddin was attempting to push for a government without DAP and Amanah in favour of a Malay-based coalition, and that the Sembrong MP should stop it immediately.

The Umno man, however, has denied the claim as purely ridiculous.

Meanwhile, PKR information chief Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin said the multiracial nature of PH was something that should be defended, and that the coalition has survived until today without any major problems.

“We must be proud because following the change of government, Malaysia has become a model country in terms of diversity,” he said.